Bihar: Entry closed in PA’s Secretariat of Education Minister, letter was written to KK Pathak, know the whole matter

Patna. The Additional Secretary of the Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar, has written a yellow letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department, KK Pathak, expressing displeasure on behalf of the Minister regarding the functioning of the Department. In response to this, raising questions on the qualification of Emergency Secretary Dr. Krishnanand Yadav, the department has banned his entry into the Secretariat.

In the context of appointing PRO and giving information to the department, the emergency secretary of the minister had informed the department about following the procedure of IPRD and displeasure of the minister. Instead, on Wednesday, the Department’s Administration Director-cum-Additional Secretary Subodh Kumar Chaudhary wrote to the emergency secretary of the minister that you yourself or your patrons (on whose advice you are writing these so-called yellow letters) should be aware of the entire process, Only after that do any kind of correspondence. Corresponding in vain shows the sick mentality and inaction of you and your patrons. Education Minister and Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak did not say anything in this matter.

Instructions not to do useless correspondence

The departmental officer wrote a letter to the emergency secretary of the minister and said that it is not possible for the departmental officers to keep on answering all your letters again and again. The letter written by the emergency secretary was sent back to him. Along with this, instructions have also been given not to do unnecessary correspondence.

Professor’s proof sought from Dr. Yadav

The Director of Administration of the Education Department has asked Dr. Yadav, the Additional Secretary to the Education Minister, to provide proof of whether you have actually been a professor in any higher education institution. In this letter issued by the Education Department, the Minister’s Additional Secretary Dr. Krishna Nand Yadav has been told that the department has already written to the competent authority to return your services. Along with this, the emergency secretary has been told that now you cannot physically enter the office of the education department.

what is written in the yellow paper

Education Minister’s emergency secretary Dr. Krishna Nand Yadav had told in a letter to Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak that the image of the department is being tarnished due to negative news coming in the media. Especially in this letter, a strong objection has been expressed on the words coming in the news media like salary deduction, nut bolt tightening, tightening, sweeping etc. It has been said in the letter that the Education Minister is angry with such news. It is written in the yellow letter that live telecast is being done from the officers’ room. The media reaches before the officials do. This whole exercise is against the government rules.

