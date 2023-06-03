Bihar: Even milk teeth did not break and father’s shadow raised from head, Motihari’s youth died in Odisha train accident

At least 288 passengers died and more than 1100 passengers were injured in the painful train accident in Balasore district of Odisha. Raja Patel, a resident of Chikni village of Ramgarhwa Panchayat of East Champaran, Bihar, died in this accident. The deceased Raja was going to Kerala by Coromandel Express going from Shalimar to Chennai along with eight other companions of the village. Everyone used to work as a painter there.

married four years ago

Raja got married four years back and has a one and a half year old son. As soon as the information about this accident was received, there was uproar in the village and the family members became restless to know about each other’s condition. People started calling to inquire about the situation. The atmosphere turned sad due to the compassionate cries of the king’s mother Lalita Devi and wife Sunita Devi. The mother and wife were becoming insensible by roaring which the women of the village were taking care of by consoling them, whereas after this incident the father looked stunned and was repeatedly asking who would take care of this innocent child. Even his milk teeth have not broken yet, till then the shadow of his father has disappeared from his head.

All the youths had gone from the village on Thursday

The villagers told that even before this Raja and his companions had gone to Kerala to do painting work. Everyone was going to work the second time. On Thursday, Raja along with his other laborers boarded the Mithila Express train and left for Howrah. They were going to Chennai by Coromandel Express train from Howrah that as soon as this train reached near Bahanaga Bazar station under Balasore district of Odisha, this accident happened. Raja Patel died in this horrific accident while others were injured.

list of injured persons

Among the injured, the condition of Vijay Paswan is pathetic. All the laborers injured in the accident are 25 to 26 years old and are residents of Chikni Ward 18. The injured include Ajit Patel, Suraj Patel, Vijay Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Vishal Paswan, Nitesh Mahato, Umesh Paswan and Gaurishankar Giri.

