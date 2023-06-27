Bihar: Everyone will get subsidy on setting up a dairy unit, know where Five Star Hotel will be built in Patna

The government will give grants to unemployed youth, farmers and cattle rearers of all sections of the state for setting up dairy units. For this, the state government will give 75 percent subsidy to the youth belonging to extremely backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Along with this, 50 percent subsidy will be given to all other categories of people. In the financial year 2023-24, the cabinet has approved Rs 37 crore five lakh for this under seven decisions-2.

Five star hotel will be built at these three places

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. S. Siddharth said that the cabinet informed that for providing modern facilities to the tourists in the state, a five-star hotel (Hotel Patliputra Ashok in Patna, Bankipur Bus Stand Complex and Sultan Palace) will be constructed on the land.Five Star Hotel) will form. These hotels will be built on PPP mode. Regarding this, the cabinet has approved the construction and operation of a five-star hotel under the provisions of the Infrastructure Development Enabling (Amendment) Act 2023. There will be a total of 1100 rooms in all the three five-star hotels. For this Aida has been made the nodal agency. The cabinet has approved the duration of the lease and all other necessary procedures and preparation of DPR.

Cradle house will be built in all offices

In view of the inconvenience of working women to keep their children of five years or less at the workplace, a crèche will be operated in the premises of their workplace. With this, working women will be able to fulfill their duties while discharging the responsibilities related to the motherly needs of their children. Under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojana, the pre-fixed rate on the operation of the crèche has also been increased. Now the crèche will be established and operated at the rate of eight lakh 52 thousand.