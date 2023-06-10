Bihar: Excise department team attacked in Jehanabad, ruckus to rescue arrested woman liquor trader

Bihar News: People have attacked the excise department team that went to catch liquor in Makhdumpur Chana area located in Bihar’s Jehanabad district. The excise department team had gone to take action in the matter of liquor. This whole matter pertains to Palaya village of Makhdumpur. Here the team of the Product Department has faced opposition from the villagers. Two policemen were injured in this attack. After this, he has been admitted to the referral hospital for treatment.

Road jam to rescue the arrested female businessman

It is being told that during the raid, the police had arrested a woman, to rescue her, other women blocked the road. On the basis of secret information, the team of Product Department had reached here to take action. At the same time, on seeing the police, the liquor traders got enraged. After this they attacked with bricks and stones. Product Superintendent informed that a woman Rajkumari Devi has been arrested with 10 liters of liquor.

Action against liquor traders continues

On the other hand, during the raid in the Ghosi police station area of ​​the district, the police of the local police station recovered four liters of country liquor from two villages and arrested two liquor traders along with a woman businessman and sent them to jail. Police said that information was received that the work of making and selling liquor is being done in Sheikhpura and Mananpur villages. After getting the information, the police of Ghosi police station took quick action and formed a team and raided Sheikhpura village. In which two liters of country liquor was recovered from the house of Awadhesh Sapera of Sheikhpura village and arrested. While, during a raid in Mananpur village, Lalti Devi was arrested while recovering two liters of country liquor from her house. Police said that after registering an FIR against both the liquor barons, they were sent to jail.

