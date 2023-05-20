bihar father of four girls did physical molestation with mentally weak minor girl in arrah mdn

Bihar crime news: An incident has come to the fore in Bihar’s Arrah that tears apart humanity. Where a 12-year-old minor deranged girl was raped by the father of four girls from her village. On the other hand, as soon as the victim’s family and the people around came to know about this incident, they reached the spot and first thrashed the accused middle-aged, then handed him over to the police. This incident is of a village under Muffasil police station area of ​​the district. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the incident of rape with a mentally deranged minor girl was received by the Mufassil police station. The team immediately got involved in the investigation. Local people told that the accused himself is the father of four girls.