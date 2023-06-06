Bihar: Father’s dead body found on tenth day of daughter’s death in Gaya, daughter died 10 days ago

A state in Eastern India: Due to the death of father and daughter within 10 days in Yogiya village of Nagwan Panchayat of Gurua police station area of ​​Gaya, on the one hand there has been uproar in the house, on the other hand a wave of mourning has spread in the entire village. Former chief Arjun Yadav, brother of the deceased Upendra Yadav, told that on May 28, the deceased’s seven-year-old daughter Rupali had died of illness. He told that Rupali was studying in a private school located in Naudiha, when her health deteriorated. The relatives had also taken Amas CHC for treatment. But, due to non-improvement of the situation, Rupali died on the way while being taken to Gaya.

A mountain of troubles broke down on the family

Upendra used to be very sad after the death of his daughter. Here, on the tenth day after the death of the daughter, the sensation has spread in the whole area after the dead body of the father was found. However, the relatives are expressing the apprehension of murder. Due to the death of father and daughter within just 10 days, a mountain of troubles has broken on the family. Relatives are in bad condition by crying. It is said that on one side where the deceased’s old father Ramdev Yadav and mother Shyam Pyari Devi are lying unconscious crying. On the other hand, everyone’s eyes are moist after hearing the screams of wife Rinki Devi.

Within 10 days, Rinki Devi, who is suffering from the grief of losing her husband and daughter, is in bad condition by crying. Nine-year-old daughter Riddhima is also crying bitterly. While three-year-old son Raunak is also very restless seeing everyone crying and crying. Former headman Arjun Yadav, brother of the deceased, who was deeply shocked after getting his brother’s body, says that the deceased had a son and two daughters. In this, a daughter has died 10 days ago.

