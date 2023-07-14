Bihar: Father’s life is the price of son’s love! The relatives of the teenager attacked the lover’s house, then wrote a horrifying story

In Shyampur Nonia Tola of Uchkagaon police station area of ​​Gopalganj, Bihar, on Thursday, in a love affair, the girl’s relatives attacked the young man’s house and beat him to death. The deceased has been identified as Harikishun Sah. The young man’s mother was also injured in the attack, whose condition remains critical. On information, Uchkagaon police station chief Subhash Kumar Singh reached the spot with the police force and arrested Ajay Kumar Gupta, son of Fulena Sah and Rekha Devi, wife of Sanjay Sah. The police recovered the lathi and dab used in the murder on the spot. Villagers told that at 1:45 pm on Thursday afternoon, dozens of Sanjay Sah’s relatives barged into Hari Kishun Sah’s house in Nonia Toli and started abusing 50-year-old Hari Kishun Sah and his wife Sangeeta Devi. . Meanwhile, Hari Kishun was killed by attacking with pressure. After his death, the attackers fled the house.

Family alleges kidnapping of teenager

Neighbor Pappu Kumar was in love with a teenager from Shyampur Nonia Tola village of police station area. On May 31 last, he ran away with the girl who had gone to school from home. On the other hand, the girl’s mother lodged an FIR against her husband Pappu Kumar, her father Harikishan Sah, mother Sangeeta Devi, sister Shobha Devi, Suresh Sah of the village and his wife Urmila Devi in ​​the police station on the very next day of the incident. In this, the mother of the abducted teenager had alleged that Pappu Kumar of the village had taken obscene photos of her daughter. The accused was forcibly pressurizing her to marry by threatening to make it viral. After this his daughter was kidnapped. Regarding this, he pleaded with the accused several times to leave his daughter, but the matter did not work out. Then after four days the boy came back with the girl.

The girl refused to kidnap in the court

Four days after the kidnapping, the young man came with the girl. On information about the arrival of the girl, the police recovered her and recorded her statement in the court. In the court, the girl had clearly denied the kidnapping incident. The youth was not present in the court. The girl talked about making false allegations against her family members. The court handed him over to his family members. Since then there was a dispute between the two families regarding the matter. The relatives of the girl say that since the accused boy had an obscene photo of the girl, he did not testify against the boy in their court. The boy and his family got the benefit of this in the case.

Case of love affair, attack done with a sense of revenge: DSP

Hathua’s SDPO Anurag Kumar told that as soon as the news of the murder was received, the team of Station Head Subhash Kumar Singh, Ani Indrajit Kumar, Kameshwar Prasad Trainee Daroga Shamshad Raza, Sweety Kumari reached and took the girl’s mother Rekha Devi and Ajay Kumar Gupta into custody. . The incident is of love affair. The relatives of the girl had attacked the family of the deceased with a sense of revenge. The police have also questioned the people of the neighborhood regarding the incident. The attackers are being identified. Arrest of more people is also possible in the case. The police is working as a team. Efforts are being made to arrest the criminals as soon as possible. Due to the incident, there is an atmosphere of tension in the entire area.

