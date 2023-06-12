Bihar: Fear of kidnapping of businessman father-son in Rohtas, fear of untoward incident, police and relatives keep silence

The incident of kidnapping of a father and son has come to light in Rohtas. Mohd Asif Hussain, owner of M/s MS Motors and his son Mohd Asif Raza, near Hotel Buddha Vihar in Pali Road under Nagar police station area, are suspected to have been abducted by criminals on Saturday night at around 8.30 pm near Gemon bridge in Dehri. has been expressed. At the time of the incident, after closing the shop, both were going by bike to their home in Siris village of Aurangabad district.

Police and family kept silence

On the information of the incident, the police of Aurangabad’s Barun police station and Dehri Nagar police station have started investigating. The police is continuously investigating the matter. On the other hand, the police and the family kept refusing to say anything regarding this kidnapping incident. No clue of father-son has been found so far.

Contradiction in police statements

Dehri ASP Shubhank Mishra directly said that there is no such incident. At the same time, the city police station chief cum trainee DSP Adil Bilal said that this is a sensitive matter. Nothing can be said now. According to the information received from the police sources, the family members of the abducted kept sitting in the Dehri Nagar police station since late night waiting for the clue of father-son from somewhere.

The issue of ransom came to the fore

Here, sources say that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of about three crore rupees. The women of the abducted’s house are worried and upset. Men are busy searching for father and son. But, no one is ready to say anything. They are worried that the kidnappers should not do anything untoward.