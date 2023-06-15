Bihar: Fed up with water shortage, villagers block road in Munger, long queues of vehicles

The scorching heat is going on in Bihar. People are waiting for the monsoon so that rain drops from the sky can give them relief. At the same time, the availability of water under the ground has come in very difficult times. The water level has gone down. On the other hand, people who were suffering from water shortage in Munger finally got fed up and went on the streets and protested. Due to non-availability of water from Jal Minar in Bariyarpur, the villagers blocked the road. Due to which long queue of vehicles started.

Road jam due to water shortage

Villagers blocked the road due to non-availability of water in the houses under Har Ghar Jal Nal Yojana near Bahadurpur village on the Bariarpur-Kharagpur NH-333 road in the district. Angry villagers went on the road with women and children. As soon as the road was blocked, long queues of vehicles formed in both the directions of the road. Vehicular movement was disrupted.

no water supply from water tower

Water consumers said that there is so much need of water in the scorching heat. But for the last 4 days, we are not getting water supply from Jal Minar in Ward No. 16. Because of which we are suffering in this scorching heat. People said that we have to wander here and there to get water for the family. We have to go from far off places to fetch water for our homes.

what is the matter..

The ward member said that from October 10, 2022, the water tower here is being operated, which is being operated by Manoj Kumar. This water tower is being operated on Manoj Kumar’s land and its maintainer is Manoj Kumar, who has not been paid a single penny yet. Because of which water supply to water consumers has been stopped for the last 4 days.

Police removed the jam

On the other hand, as soon as the information about the road jam was received, some people associated with the police and political parties of Shampur police station reached the spot and explained and extinguished the people who were blocking the road. After which the road jam was removed. At the same time, gradually the operation of vehicles also became normal.