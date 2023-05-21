Bihar: Fierce fighting over fare at Ara railway station, miscreants fled on seeing the police

In Bihar’s Arrah railway junction premises, there was a fierce fight between two parties over a money dispute at the vehicle stand. It is being told that the matter got so heated that there was a shootout between the two groups. Due to the incident of firing, there was a stampede among the passengers in the railway premises. Hearing the crackle of bullets, the railway station police reached the incident. On seeing the police, the miscreants threw away their weapons at the spot and ran away. However, the firing in the station premises could not be confirmed. Police say that the investigation of the case is going on. Soon the criminals will be nabbed. CCTV cameras installed in the station premises are being examined.

Dispute over rent in the stand

It is being told that there is a vehicle stand in the west side of the railway station premises, there every day there is a dispute between the contractor’s man and the vehicle owners regarding the rent. People say that the men of the contractor take more money than the prescribed amount. Which is exasperating to the vehicle owners. Many times people have appealed to the local railway officials as well as the officials sitting in Danapur division. But concrete steps were not taken by the railway administration, due to which there is a fight every day in the stand. The incident that happened on Sunday evening is the product of that episode. The stand contractor is also being questioned in the matter.

The accused are being identified: Railway Police

Government Railway Station Police has not confirmed the firing incident on Sunday evening. Police say that some miscreants have created a ruckus in the premises of the railway station. The accused who created the ruckus are being identified. The miscreants will be arrested as soon as they are identified. Police told that the situation at the station is normal. There is no inconvenience to the passengers. Full care is being taken for the safety of the passengers in the station premises.

