Bihar: Fierce fire broke out in transformer repair workshop in Patna, 4 fire tenders brought the fire under control

A sudden fire broke out in the transformer repair workshop located at Phulwari Sharif in Patna, the capital of Bihar. It is being told that the fire started so fast that about 50 transformers got burnt and destroyed in no time. People gave this information to the police. Along with this, the fire brigade was also called. Meanwhile, blasts also took place in many transformers. After trying for hours, the firefighters got the fire under control. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. However, the officials of the Electricity Department told that information about the cause of the fire is being taken. By the way, it seems that the fire started due to electrical short circuit.

Transformer repair workshop is near the block office premises

It is being told that the police got information about the fire late on Wednesday evening. As soon as the information was received, the police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot. Transformer repair workshop in Phulwari Sharif is near the block premises. In such a situation, there was a stampede among the officers and employees sitting in the campus. Local people told that the flames were rising up to several feet. If the fire brigade personnel had delayed, the fire could have reached the premises of the divisional office.

Damage being estimated: Officials

The officials of the Electricity Department present on the spot told how much damage has been caused by the fire. Can’t tell from that now. First we will assess the damage due to fire, we will inform about it to the insurance company, then the extent of the damage will be told. It is being told that diesel was also scattered where the transformer is made. Diesel was also coming out from many transformers. Meanwhile, the spark emanating from the short circuit from the electric wire passed from above fell on the transformer. The spark ignited the diesel. The fire took a fierce form in no time and engulfed several dozen transformers kept there.

