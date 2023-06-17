Bihar: Fierce fire in Begusarai, a dozen houses caught fire, property worth lakhs burnt to ashes

The summer heat continued in Begusarai of Bihar on Saturday as well. The condition of heatwave remained throughout the day. Meanwhile, a fire broke out suddenly in a hamlet near Dhelia Pokhar in Samsa Panchayat of Mansoorchak block. The fire started around 12 noon. About a dozen houses were burnt to ashes in this. The local people tried to control the fire. After this the fire brigade was informed. After trying for about three hours, the fire could be controlled. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is being told that property worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged in the fire.

Victims will get government help: Zonal Officer

On the information of the incident, block head Jalas Devi reached the spot and called the administrative officer and gave complete information about the case. After getting the information, Circle Officer Mamta Kumari and Police Station President Ranjan Kumar Thakur reached the spot. The Zonal Officer immediately provided five foils and talked about giving benefits in the fire incident as per the government provisions. Chief Mo. Izhar Ansari said that the houses of the poor were burnt in the fire. Which is a very sad incident. People’s representatives demanded the DM to make arrangements for food items and more polythene at the earliest.

Bihar: The problem of electricity bill will go away, you will be able to connect smart meter with mobile, you will get this benefit

Police investigating the cause of the incident

Local people told that nothing can be said about how the fire started and from whose house it started. However, some people told that there may have been a fire in a house during the preparation of food in the afternoon, which engulfed other houses. Police Station President Ranjan Kumar Thakur told that the police is helping the victims in the case. Also, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_XX0BAqn4U)