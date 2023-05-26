Bihar: Fierce fire in Muzaffarpur SSP office, many important files burnt to ashes

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, a sudden fire broke out in the SSP office in the heart of the city on Friday morning. The information about the fire created a stir in the entire police department. After the information about the fire, a large number of local people gathered outside the office. After this, the police officers called the fire brigade. After hours of hard work, the firemen got the fire under control. According to sources, in the incident of this fire, many important files kept in the SSP office were burnt to ashes. However, which files have been burnt or how much damage has been done. No official information has been received from the department regarding this.

Giving information about the incident, Muzaffarpur’s SSP Rakesh Kumar said that information was received early in the morning today that a fire broke out in the office. After which the team of the fire department has reached the spot and brought it under control today, it is estimated that a lot of files will be damaged in this arson incident. He told that the cause of the fire has not yet been clearly ascertained, but possibly due to short circuit, the incident of arson has happened. At the same time, after the office fire subsides, a large number of files are being taken out from inside.

