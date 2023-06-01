Bihar: Fire broke out due to short circuit in Muzaffarpur, three people of the same family burnt alive

A major fire incident took place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on Wednesday night. The fire engulfed about 15 houses with strong wind. It is being told that the incident happened due to electric short circuit on Wednesday night in Manikpur village of Kathaiya police station area. Due to scorching in this incident, father, son and daughter died on the spot. The loss of property, including 15 houses, is estimated to be around 50 lakhs. After an effort of one and a half hours, four vehicles of the fire brigade brought the fire under control. Angry people jammed the dead bodies by placing them on the road near Distaulia Chowk and protested against the electricity department. Due to this, the traffic remained disrupted for about one and a half hours. People calmed down on the persuasion of the people’s representatives who reached the spot.

First of all, Vinod Rai’s house caught fire in the afternoon. In no time, the fire engulfed other houses. The houses of 15 people including Chandrika Rai, Rajdev Rai, Vinod Rai, Shambhu Rai, Durga Mahato, Bhagya Narayan Rai, Balkeshi Devi and Bachi Devi were gutted in the fire. There was chaos in the village. People took out their belongings from their homes and started throwing them outside. During this, Rajdev Rai was sleeping in the house. Due to fire in the house, son Tuntun Rai and daughter Munni Devi went to the room to save their father. The flames engulfed them too and all three died due to scorching. Two cows also died due to scorching.

Let us tell you that with the increase in the heat in recent times, the incidence of fire has increased in the entire state including Muzaffarpur. Due to this, hundreds of people have lost their lives along with their homes and property.