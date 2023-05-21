Bihar: First kidnapping-rape allegation, then coming from jail and demanding the same in the court campus, know the matter

Bihar News: The marriage took place in the course premises in Sitamarhi. After love, betrayal and jail, the trouble going on between the loving couple Raja and Archana ended after they got married. From the uniformed to the common people wished for a happy life for both of them. On Saturday, on the orders of ADJ First cum Special Judge Rahul Upadhyay of Behavioral Court, Sitamarhi, Raja went to the Shiva temple located in the court campus to get married under the shadow of bayonets. His bride was Archana in the wedding couple. He is in jail for seven months on charges of kidnapping and physical abuse.

refused to marry for dowry

Archana Kumari, daughter of Amarnath Mahato, resident of Ashogi Ward-2 of Bairgania police station area of ​​the district, on November 4, 2022, filed an application at Sahiyara police station, Raja Kumar, son of Gopal Prasad, resident of old market Narkatiaganj, Narkatiaganj police station area of ​​West Champaran district and his brother-in-law. FIR was lodged against. Archana had told that she had a love affair with Raja. One day, Raja took her to a hotel in Narkatiaganj and had physical relations with her, then took her to his brother-in-law’s house, where Raja said that he would marry Archana after receiving five lakh rupees and a car in dowry. At the same time, his brother-in-law told the king that if he marries this girl, he will kill Archana.

Marriage after agreement of both the parties

After registering the FIR, the police arrested Raja and after producing him in judicial custody, sent him to jail on the orders of the court. Raja was also slapped with the SCST Act. The case is pending in the court of ADJ First Co-Special Judge Rahul Upadhyay for charge formation, where Suchika Archana Kumari and jailed Raja Kumar gave an application to the court that both the parties want to compromise and marry each other, the date of marriage is 20 May is fixed. For which the king should be given bail. Hearing the application, the court did not give immediate bail to the accused Raja after hearing both the parties, but the order to give leave from 6 am to 5 pm on May 20, 2023 at his own expense was given to the Jail Superintendent Mandal Jail, Sitamarhi. . In the light of the court’s order, Raja Kumar, who was lodged in the jail, was brought under police protection after depositing the expenses, where Archana Kumari was also present. Both took seven rounds of fire in the Shiva temple and tied themselves in the holy bond of marriage.

