Bihar: First made a phone call, then made a pornographic video with a woman’s photo and made it viral

Patna. A 35-year-old woman living in Pataliputra police station area has been abhorred by cyber miscreants. The miscreants called the woman and told that there is a loan of Rs 14,000 in your name. If you will not give loan, then I will make your obscene video viral on your relatives and social media. Shortly after, the password of the woman’s net banking and social media was changed and the videos were made viral by putting her face in pornographic videos. This information came to know when the calls started coming from the relatives. After this the video was also posted on the woman’s WhatsApp. In this regard, the victim woman has lodged an FIR in Patliputra police station.

Aadhaar and identity card was given in the greed of lottery

The victim told in the application that on May 15, a call was received from an unknown number. The person gave the trap of lottery, in whose temptation I came. At his behest, many documents like Aadhaar card, identity card etc. were also given. Not only this, he told an app whose name was Save Money. After completion of all the process no lottery came and suddenly on 25th May a call came. The person said that there is a loan of 14 thousand rupees in your name. If you don’t fill then your porn video will go viral.

attempt to hack relative woman’s phone

The victim told that the woman of my acquaintance also got the number through the same vicious social media and other methods. After this, he started sending my fake porn videos on his mobile. After this, an attempt was made to hack his mobile as well, but the miscreant could not do it. He informed me about this. For this I immediately blocked the app and mobile number.

Bihar packs will be operated under reservation, bylaws will be changed(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxcwVwo_pyo) criminals