Bihar: Five cyber criminals arrested with 58 ATM cards in East Champaran’s Dhaka

East Champaran: Five cyber criminals who duped innocent people in rural areas of Dhaka have been arrested. This gang takes people into confidence and makes money disappear from their bank accounts. Apart from 58 ATM cards, ATM swipe machine, three bikes, five mobiles, one katta and one bullet, three Aadhaar cards in the name of the same person have been recovered from them. SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra gave this information in the press conference on Thursday.

70 criminals are involved in the gang

He told that among the arrested criminals, three are residents of Muzaffarpur and two are residents of Pakdidayal. The network of this gang is spread in many districts of North Bihar. There are 70 criminals in the gang. Some of them are also cyber experts. In the rural areas of Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Gopalganj including East and West Champaran, they cheat simple people. The arrested criminals include Deepak Kumar Sahni, Manish Kumar of Pakdidayal Korhal, Hemant Kumar of Bada Bharti village of Meenapur, Muzaffarpur, Guddu Kumar Rajak of Meenapur Repura, Sunil Kumar of Chaturshi village of Siwaipatti.

Shravani Mela is starting from July 4, there will be strong arrangements for security, these facilities will also be available…

Other names also revealed

The criminals have accepted their involvement in the incident. Along with this, the names of other miscreants have also been revealed. Based on that, raids are being conducted to arrest him. Said that the call details and location of the recovered mobile are being ascertained. In the raid, along with Sadar ASP Raj, Sikarhana DSP Ashok Kumar, Dhaka Police Station President Mukeshchandra Kumar and the team of District Intelligence Unit, along with the armed forces of Dhaka Police Station were involved.

Three criminals have already gone to jail

Of the five cyber criminals arrested in Dhaka, three have old criminal records. One case each of forgery is registered against Deepak Kumar Sahni in Madhuban, Kotwa and Pakdidayal police stations. Guddu Kumar Rajak has one case of forgery registered against Meenapur in Muzaffarpur and one case each in Jandaha police station of Vaishali, Sunil Kumar in Sadar police station of Muzaffarpur.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBgIYeGuXSs)