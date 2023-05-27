Bihar: Five-year-old girl strangled to death in Araria, fear of murder after rape

Sensation spread in the area after the body of a five-year-old girl was found from a pit in Kusiargaon Kojgama Naya Tola Ward No. 05 under Araria Nagar police station area of ​​Bihar. After which the information of the incident was given by the local people to the city police station. As soon as the information was received, the city police station reached the spot, taking possession of the girl’s body, got involved in the investigation and brought the body to Sadar Hospital Araria on Saturday afternoon for postmortem. Where the dead body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem of the dead body. On the other hand, the dead girl is said to be a resident of Kojgama Naya Tola. However, the police have a suspicion that the misdeed with the girl would be someone who had come to participate in the marriage ceremony. However, something will come to the fore only after investigation.

Leaving the girl and two other children sleeping, the parents went to the neighborhood to see the marriage

While giving information about the incident, the girl’s parents told that late on Friday night all the members of the house had gone to see the marriage in the neighborhood of the house. During this, two children including the deceased were sleeping in the house. At the same time, someone took his daughter while she was asleep and possibly after raping her, strangulated her to death and also injured her with a sharp weapon on her private part. When the girl’s parents started searching for the girl in the morning, the girl was nowhere to be found, meanwhile a pet dog of the house brought the family members to the pit where Anjali’s dead body was buried. After the dead body was found, there was chaos among the family members including the parents of the girl child. After which the information of the incident was given by the local people to the city police station. The city police station, which reached the spot, took possession of the dead body and got involved in the investigation of the incident.

JDU President Lalan Singh targeted PM Modi for the inauguration of the new Parliament House, said – first patted the back and now ..

Intensive investigation is being done, the accused will be arrested

From the type of wounds found, it appears that rape has been done. However, the medical report will prove the incident of rape. The dog squad team is investigating at the spot. Soon the accused will be identified. It seems that the rapist would be someone present in the wedding ceremony.

Rampukar Singh, DSP Araria