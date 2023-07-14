Bihar Flood: Across the Bagmati and Mahananda red mark, water has risen on the roads of many villages, the threat of flood looms

About one lakh 73 thousand 765 cusecs of water was released from Kosi barrage of Birpur on Friday morning. This is the maximum discharge of this season. At the same time, Bagmati and Mahananda rivers are also flowing above the danger mark. Due to this, the danger of flood has started looming for the people living in the low-lying areas. However, the Water Resources Department has claimed that all its embankments are safe. Along with this, its engineer and district administration are keeping an eye on the situation for 24 hours.

Bagmati river 66 cm above the danger mark

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Bagmati river at Runnisaidpur in Muzaffarpur district was 66 cm above the danger mark. There is a possibility of 16 cm reduction in this. In Beniabad, the Bagmati river was five centimeters above the danger mark. There is a possibility of 62 cm increase in this. The water level of the Bagmati river at Dhengbridge in Sitamarhi district was 45 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of 15 cm reduction in this.

Mahananda river 60 cm above the danger mark

The water level of the Mahananda river was 60 cm above the danger mark at Tyabpur in Kishanganj district. There is a possibility of a decrease of 55 cm in this. The water level of the Mahananda river at Dhengraghat in Purnia district was 69 cm above the danger mark. There is a possibility of 31 cm increase in this. The water level of the Mahananda river at Jhawa in Katihar district was four centimeters below the danger mark. There is a possibility of 29 cm increase in this.

Balan river’s water level near the danger mark

The water level of Kamla Balan in Jaynagar of Madhubani district was 100 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of an increase of 30 cm in it. The water level of Kamla Balan in Jhanjharpur of Madhubani district was 85 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of an increase of five centimeters in this.

Kosi river near the danger mark

Kosi river was 42 cm below the danger mark at Basua in Supaul district. There is a possibility of an increase of nine centimeters in this. The water level of Kosi river at Baltara in Khagaria district was 76 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of 53 cm increase in this.

Gandak river also near the danger mark

The water level of the Gandak river at Dumariyaghat in Gopalganj district was 54 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of a decrease of three centimeters in this. The water level of Parman river in Araria was 13 cm above the danger mark. There is a possibility of 37 cm increase in this.

Flood calm in Ganga and Kosi

There is a rise in the water level of Ganga and Kosi river in Katihar. While the water level of Barandi river remained calm on the second day as well. According to the report released by the Flood Control Division on Friday evening, 24.26 meters was recorded in Ramayanpur of river Ganga on Friday morning, which increased to 24.29 meters in the evening. The water level was recorded at 26.30 meters at Kadhagola Ghat of the same river, which increased to 26.40 meters after 12 hours on Friday evening. The water level of Kosi river was recorded at 26.85 meters on Friday morning at Kursela Railway Bridge. The water level here has increased to 26.92 meters in the evening. The water level of Barandi river was recorded at 27.20 meters at NH 31 Dumar. The water level here remained only 27.20 meters on Friday evening.

Water flowing on the road due to increase in water level of Mahananda

Due to continuous rise in the water level of Mahananda river in Katihar, the main road of Chandpur Bairiya village has been completely submerged. Water is flowing over the road. Due to such a sudden increase in the water level of Mahananda overnight, the people of the village could not get time to go to a safe place. This is the reason that the people trapped in the village kept going for the whole day by taking women along with their cattle to a safe place. Local people said that there is waist-high water on the road. Small children have to be carried on their shoulders to a safe place.

Mahananda in spate

The Mahananda river has become eager to show its formidable form by crossing the danger level. If there is any kind of damage to the Mahananda embankment, then it may be difficult to save the residents of Azamnagar block. It is being said that due to continuous keeping of things like grass, straw and firewood on the banks of the dam by some people of the block area, a den of rats has been created. Let us inform that in the year 2017, the dam was broken due to rats. Due to which there was a big loss. Departmental SDO Vishnudev Paswan, who is monitoring the Mahananda embankment, told that Mahananda has come above the warning level.

The water of the Bagmati river rose in the lower part of the road

Here, in East Champaran, the water level of Bagmati and Lalbakeya rivers is gradually increasing. The flood water in the river has climbed on the unpaved road from Devapur to Belwaghat on the Shivhar-Motihari road. Due to this, the movement of vehicles on this route has stopped. People have been facing great difficulty in commuting. If the water level of the river continues to rise till Thursday night, the flood water may enter towards Jihuli through the unpaved road of Shivhar-Motihari road. JE Chandan Kumar of Bagmati project Shivhar told that there is 60-51 water level at Dubba Ghat in Bagmati river at 3 o’clock on Thursday. While the danger mark is 61-28. CO Sourav Kumar told that the water level of Bagmati river is increasing gradually. The flood water has climbed on the lower part of the Devapur kaccha road of Shivhar-Motihari road. A watchman has been posted at Devapur Ghat to keep an eye on the water level of the river.

