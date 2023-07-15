Bihar Flood: Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Mahananda and Parman rivers cross the red mark

Patna. In many places in Bihar, Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Mahananda and Parman rivers were flowing beyond the red mark on Saturday. On the other hand, there is a trend of increase in other rivers including Kosi. The water level of Kosi river is likely to cross the red mark at Baltara in Khagaria district on Sunday. One lakh 21 thousand 500 cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar barrage to Gandak river on Saturday. At the same time, one lakh 47 thousand 425 cusecs of water was released from Virpur barrage into the Kosi river. According to the Central Water Commission, the Bagmati river was 75 cm below the danger mark at Dhengbridge in Sitamarhi district. There is a possibility of a decrease of 25 cm in this. The water level of the Bagmati river at Runni Saidpur in Muzaffarpur district was 42 cm above the danger mark. There is a possibility of a decrease of 47 cm in this. The Bagmati river was 74 cm above the danger mark at Beniabad in Muzaffarpur district. There is a possibility of 12 cm decrease in this.

Possibility of increase in water level of rivers

The water level of Kamla Balan in Jaynagar of Madhubani district was about five centimeters above the danger mark. There is a possibility of increase in this. At the same time, the water level of Kamla Balan river in Jhanjharpur was 70 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of 50 cm reduction in this. The Kosi river was 38 cm below the danger mark at Basua in Supaul district. There is a possibility of a decrease of seven centimeters in this. The Kosi river was 23 cm below the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria district. There is a possibility of an increase of 53 cm in this. The Mahananda river was 30 cm above the danger mark at Taiyabpur in Kishanganj district. There is a possibility of 95 cm reduction in this. The Mahananda river was 105 cm above the danger mark at Dhengraghat in Purnia district. There is no possibility of change in this at the moment. The water level of Mahananda river was 48 cm above the danger mark at Jhawa in Katihar district. There is a possibility of a decrease of three centimeters in this. The Parman river in Araria was 73 cm above the danger mark. There is a possibility of 27 cm increase in this. The Gandak river at Dumariyaghat in Gopalganj district was 56 cm below the danger mark. There is a possibility of 14 cm increase in this.

Road collapsed in many districts, diversion broken

In Saharsa, the paved road leading from West Kosi embankment via Pachbhinda to Ghonghepur collapsed due to water overflow. Due to the breakdown of the road, the movement of the people of many villages of Ghonghepur panchayat was disrupted. Flood water has entered the low-lying areas in Baisi block of Purnia. Three feet of water is flowing on the road going to Majlishpur in Bangama Panchayat. One and a half to two feet of water is flowing on the Prime Minister’s road near Janta Haat in Asja Mubaiya Panchayat. Flood water also entered the premises of a private school. Amour block has come under the grip of flood. Flood water has entered six hundred houses. The affected people have taken shelter somewhere on the road and somewhere on the bridge by making slums. In Katihar, traffic has come to a standstill due to the breakdown of the road near Sikodna village, ahead of Kachoda Chowki Path Dumariya bridge under the pressure of water. Two feet of flood water is flowing on the road. The movement of four wheelers, autos, bikes is completely closed.

Diversion of bridge under construction on NH 327 E washed away in strong current

A diversion was washed away in the strong current of water near Zero Mile on the National State Highway NH 327 E connecting Araria district with the northeastern border. Due to which the Araria Siliguri main road has been completely blocked. At the same time, the movement of vehicles has also been banned. Let us tell you that due to the continuous rains for the last three-four days, all the rivers flowing through the district are in spate, due to the strong current of diversion water, the direct connection from Araria to Bengal has been broken. Generally all the rivers flowing through Kursakanta block area are in spate. Due to this, more than half a dozen panchayats of the block area came under the grip of flood. Due to the considerable increase in the water level of the Parman river, the direct contact of dozens of villages including Dumhaili, Jhamta, Bansbari, Mahisakol has been cut off from the Araria headquarters. 2 to 3 feet water of Parman river is flowing on the main road going to Bansbari, Mahisakol through ward number 11 of Araria Municipal Council. The diversion of the new bridge being constructed on the Chir river flowing through Panjwara in Banka district collapsed for the second time. Because of this, the road connectivity of Banka to Godda district of Jharkhand has been severed.