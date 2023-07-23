Bihar Flood: In Bihar, apart from Ganga and Ghaghra, the attitude of other rivers became soft, erosion increased the concern of the people ..

Bihar Flood Update: Except Ganga and Ghaghra in Bihar, there were signs of decrease in the water level of all other rivers on Saturday. At the same time, all the rivers were flowing below the danger mark. 73 thousand 400 cusecs of water was released from Valmiki Nagar barrage into the Gandak river at 2 pm on Saturday. Although there are signs of rise in the water level. At the same time, 86 thousand 925 cusecs of water was released from Virpur barrage in Kosi river. There are indications of a decrease in the water level.

Gandak’s water level in Gopalganj

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of Gandak river at Dumariyaghat in Gopalganj district was 59 cm below the danger mark, it is likely to decrease by 18 cm on Sunday. Kosi river was flowing about 99 cm below the danger mark at Basua in Supaul district. There is a possibility of 16 cm reduction in this. Kosi river was flowing 70 cm below the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria district, there is a possibility of a decrease of 25 cm.

Ganga river water level in Bhagalpur

The water level of Ganga river is increasing in Bhagalpur. The pressure of the strong current is increasing on the villages and localities located on the banks of the river. On Saturday, the water level of Ganga river has increased by 19 cm. The water level is still 3.66 meters away from the danger mark. Presently, the water level of Ganga is increasing till Prayagraj, Varanasi, Buxar, Patna, Mokama, Munger and Sultanganj. If this situation continues, flood water can enter many low-lying areas of Bhagalpur district.

Flood situation in Sabour of Bhagalpur..

To know about the flood situation on Saturday, the Ganga banks of Ziauddin Chowka, Babupur and Rajandipur of Sabour block were investigated. Where the Ganga river is flowing at a distance of just 10 meters at Ziauddin Chowk. At the same time, the level of the river in Babupur is increasing gradually. Erosion is taking place at a fast pace within a radius of two kilometers on the banks of Ganga river in Rajndipur. Due to erosion, the crops of vegetables growing on the banks of the river are also getting cut and flowing into the Ganga. The people of these villages are scared of the possibility of flood. In 2022, the dreadful form of flood was seen in the last week of August.

Flood victims will take shelter in Sabour High School

Residents and animal herders of Rajndipur village under Sabour of Bhagalpur told that they are worried about children and cattle. Like every year, this time also 10 members of his family will have to be displaced for about a month. The cattle herder sitting on the basa made in the field told that here the throat gets filled with water. Like every year, this time also he will take shelter in Sabour High School along with his family and cattle. The household items have been kept at a higher place. All the time the same thing remains in the mind that during the displacement the family and cattle should not be harmed.

Instructions regarding flood-damaged rural roads

At the same time, preparations have been intensified by the government. Flood-damaged rural roads will be made passable in about 48 hours after the water recedes. Along with marking all such bad roads, work will be done on an action plan to improve them permanently. The Rural Works Department has given these instructions to all its engineers and officers during the review of departmental work on Saturday.

Rural roads are also damaged

According to sources, every year flood water spreads in many areas in the state. Due to this, a large number of other roads including rural roads are also damaged and traffic is affected. In such a situation, road construction departments including rural works also give instructions to their engineers and officers to restore traffic on their respective roads as soon as possible.

Instructions for speeding up the construction and maintenance of rural roads

In the review meeting, the engineers have been instructed to do the construction and maintenance of rural roads in the state in a better way. At present, the work of constructing about 6,000 km under PMGSY is going on in the state. Along with this, work is underway on a plan to repair and improve old rural roads in a length of about 8,000 km.