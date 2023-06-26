Bihar Flood Update: Water level of rivers increased in Kosi-Seemanchal, flood-like situation created in many areas

Monsoon has entered Bihar. The rain system has not yet become fully active in the state, but the flood has now knocked. The water level of the rivers of Kosi-Seemanchal area has started rising. In many districts including Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia, Supaul, the problems of the local people have started increasing due to the increase in the water level of the rivers. When the water level of the rivers in Seemanchal increased, SSB jawans are patrolling by riding on a boat. At the same time, the people of the lower areas have also started preparing for migration. The outbreak of floods increases the problems of the people of these areas every year.

The water level of Nuna river started rising

After torrential rains, the flow of water in the Nuna river flowing through Indian territory has resumed. Due to the rains, water has started accumulating in the fields and barns. On the other hand, due to the increase in the water level of Nuna river, a flood-like view has started appearing in the coastal villages. Here in the middle of Sikti block of Katihar, the flow of Nuna has been obstructed due to the work of earth filling for the under-construction railway line. Because of this, due to stagnation of water in the low-lying areas, flood situation has started arising.

Villagers upset due to sudden rising water level

The increase in the water level of the Nuna river and the incident is not a new thing for the residents of the area. But due to the work of earth filling, the people of the area are already worried about the problems faced during the rainy days. The villagers told that the sudden rise of water in Nuna and the incident is not a new thing. The speed of sudden increase of water remains so fast that people do not even get a chance to recover.

Boat patrolling in Kishanganj

With the rains in the border area of ​​Kishanganj, the water level of the rivers has started rising. The Kankai river passing through the border area of ​​Dighalbank block has been filled with water. In such a situation, the SSB jawans posted for the security of the Indo-Nepal border have to board the boat and do patrolling for the security of the border. The jawans have to patrol with the help of boats towards Mandir Tola, Palsa village in the western region. On Sunday, the officers and jawans of BOP Kodobari of (E) Company Singhimari of SSB 12th Corps did joint patrolling with the jawans and officers of Nepali APF.

Boat patrolling Bhagalpur blast: Was the bomb buried under the ground? Know what else the ATS is apprehensive about the blast

Mahananda and Kankai river wreaking havoc in Purnia

In the coastal villages of Bayasi, Baisa and Amour, three blocks of Bayasi subdivision of Purnia, along with the increase in the water level of the rivers, the rivers are wreaking havoc amid the possibility of floods. The water level of Mahananda river flowing under Baisi block continues to rise. If the water level of Mahananda river continues to rise like this, then very soon the water of Mahananda will spread in the low-lying areas. The water level of the Mahananda river is increasing due to continuous rains in the Terai region of Nepal. People living on the banks of the river are most afraid.

Concern for the villages situated on the banks of Mahananda river

There are many such villages in Baisi block which are on the banks of Mahananda river. The people of Tikkertola Tarabari, Malopara, Telanga, Gangar, Bhasia, Nawabganj, Bangama, Madwa, Bhikhanpur and Chahat villages are more worried about floods.

Villagers guess from river water

The villagers say that the people here estimate the flood from the water of the river itself. As the water level of the river increases, the danger of flood in people also increases. When the water of the river starts decreasing, people feel relief. But for many days the water of Mahananda is continuously increasing. Due to which people have become alert.

Effect of rain in Terai region of Nepal

After the onset of monsoon, the water level of Kankai rivers has suddenly increased by four to five feet from around 4 pm on Friday due to intermittent rains in the Terai region of Nepal as well as intermittent rains in Amour block of Purnia. But the Chachari bridge was washed away. Due to the increase in the water level of the Kankai river, the people living on the banks of the river are facing more fear and danger.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan