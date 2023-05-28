Bihar: For only five thousand rupees, the mob gave Talibani punishment to the young man, people kept making videos as spectators

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Purnia district, a thief has been given Taliban punishment by a mob. Here a thief got caught in the hands of the crowd. People tied him to a pole and beat him fiercely. First, the angry mob tied the accused of theft to a pole. After this he was mercilessly beaten up. At the same time, the accused youth kept pleading with the people for ruthlessness. The incident is of Maulvi Tola Chowk of Madhubani TOP police station area of ​​the district.

The young man was running away with five thousand rupees

Significantly, here the crowd has beaten up the youth for only five thousand rupees. At the same time, many people standing in the crowd kept making videos of the incident. It is being told that Saturday’s thief has been tied to an iron pole and beaten up. The youth has been identified as the son of Kalo Singh, a resident of Gangapur Dr. Tola of Ratanwada in Madhepura Kishanpur. It is alleged that the young man was running away from a shop adjacent to Maulvi Tola Chowk in Madhubani TOP police station area with goods carrying five thousand rupees. During this, he climbed into the hands of the crowd.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

People allege that the caught thief is addicted to drugs. Even before this, he had carried out the incident of theft in the state of intoxication. It is alleged that in the past, he had carried out the incident of theft of mobile phones in the area. On the other hand, when he stole again on Saturday, he was caught by the mob. In this whole matter, Madhubani TOP in-charge Manish Chandra has informed that no application has been given regarding the incident. But, after the video of the incident surfaced, the police is probing the matter.

