Bihar: Former minister Ramai Ram’s daughter and former MLC Geeta Kumari accused of theft, police engaged in investigation

Former Minister of Bihar Late. An FIR of theft has been registered against former MLC cum BJP leader Dr. Geeta Kumari, daughter of Ramai Ram, at Mithanpura police station. Apart from the former MLC, her husband Vijay Kumar and son Amar Jyoti Ranjan have been made suspected accused. This FIR has been lodged by Avadh Kishore Anand, a resident of Anisabad Beur Mod of Beur police station in Patna district, the younger son-in-law of former minister Ramai Ram. These accused have been accused of stealing valuable land papers, signed check books of six different banks, LIC bonds, gold coins, gold and silver jewelery worth Rs 17 lakh and Ramai Ram’s death certificate. Police has started investigation by registering an FIR.

Alleged theft by breaking the lock of cupboard

In the FIR, Avadh Kishore Anand has told the police that on June 14, when the family came to Malighat from Patna for the first death anniversary program of former minister late Ramai Ram, the theft was reported. Along with him was his son Dr. Ratnesh Kumar Anand. Dr. Ratnesh was living in Patna for a few days due to ill health. When we went to the flat, the door of my son’s room was open. Valuables were missing from the room. Care taker Ramchandra, a resident of Budhanagara of Mushhari police station, told that the former MLC and other accused had demanded the key from him. When he did not give the key, the accused broke open the lock and carried out the theft. It has also been alleged in the FIR that due to the political heir of the former minister, all the accused have always been intimidating, threatening and threatening to kill Dr. Ratnesh Kumar Anand.

Bihar: New born child stolen in Bhagalpur’s Mayaganj Hospital, mother crying in bad condition, police investigating CCTV

All the allegations are baseless: Dr Geeta

Giving information about the whole matter, former MLC Dr. Geeta Kumari said that all the allegations leveled against her and her family are baseless. We are in Hyderabad now. We do not know who Awadh Kishore Anand is. The flat in Malighat that has been mentioned belongs to my father. Mithanpura police station Srikant Sinha told that PSI Rahul Kumar has been given the responsibility of investigation. In this case, apart from the family members, servants and caretakers have been interrogated at the residence of former minister Ramai Ram in Malighat.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeeqelA9UI4)