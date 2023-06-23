Bihar: Found sinking of the bridge being built on the Mechi river between Thakurganj-Bahadurganj, doubts among people about the quality

Kishanganj. Between Thakurganj and Bahadurganj on NH 327E, the bridge under construction on the Mechi river has sunk in. People are worried about the collapse of this bridge being built in Gaudi Chowk. No one is ready to speak on behalf of the construction agency in this matter. Higher officials of the department reached the spot and investigated the matter.

Construction of bridge for widening of NH 327E

According to the information, GR Infra Company is doing the widening of NH 327 E between Galgaliya to Araria, 94 km long at a cost of crores. Dozens of new bridges are to be constructed on this road. One of the important bridges is a six span bridge on the Mechi river near Gaudi village, the middle one of which caved in on Friday. However, there is still less water in the river.

Road will be an alternative to NH 57

Significantly, with the construction of a four-lane road between Araria and Galgaliya, there will be another road parallel to Bihar-Nepal, which will serve as an alternative to NH 57 in case of emergency. On the other hand, apart from Araria, traveling to Nepal and Bengal from other districts including Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur will become easier. The distance from Bagdogra to Araria via Thakurganj is 129 km, while the distance from Bagdogra to Araria via Purnia is 208 km. On the other hand, this new route will reduce the distance by 79 km.

Road connects Nepal and Bengal

The strategically important Araria-Galgaliya four-lane road is 94 kilometers long. 1546 crores are being spent on the construction of this road. The road is being constructed in two packages. In the first package, there is a road between Galgaliya to Bahadurganj, which is 49 kilometers long. The civil cost of 599 crores is being spent in its construction, while the total expenditure on this project will be 766 crores. In the second package, road will be constructed between Bahadurganj to Araria. The civil cost of this 45 kilometer long road is 598 crores, while the total expenditure is 780 crores 32 lakhs.

This matter will be investigated: Project Director

Project Director of NHAI, Purnia, Arvind Kumar said that vehicular traffic has not yet started from this bridge. The foundation of the bridge has sunk. This matter will be investigated.