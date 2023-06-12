Bihar: Friend burnt a young man alive by sprinkling petrol in Muzaffarpur’s Saraiya, 60 percent scorched

A state in Eastern India: In a mutual dispute in Chakbajo village of Saraiya police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur district, a friend sprinkled petrol on the friend and set him on fire. The incident took place on Sunday night at 9.30 pm. The scorched youth is Shani Kumar. The relatives admitted him to SKMCH for treatment late at night. From where he has been admitted to the ICU ward of a private hospital located in Medical Fourlane for better treatment. 60 percent of Shani Kumar’s body is scorched. Regarding the incident, the Medical OP police has recorded the statement of scorched youth Shani Kumar on Monday.

The accused had brought petrol in a plastic bottle

The victim youth has told in the recorded statement that he was sitting near Manjanu Sahni’s grocery shop in his village at around 9.30 pm on Saturday night. Then his villager Dipesh Kumar came to him. A one liter plastic bottle filled with petrol was in his hand. He was saying that a man has to be killed. At that time three-four boys and a woman were already present. Meanwhile, Dipesh opened a bottle of petrol and sprinkled it on his body. Before he tried to run away, Dipesh took out matchsticks from his packet and lit tilia and threw it on his body. After this he absconded from there.

The young man who set it on fire also got scorched.

Due to the fire, a large part of his body was severely scorched from neck to waist, both hands and feet below the knee. Only then his family members reached there. He was taken to SKMCH in a private vehicle for treatment. From there he has been admitted to a private clinic for better treatment. It is said that the young man who set it on fire was also burnt. Here, Medical OP in-charge Vijay Prasad says that the process of sending the copy of Fard Bayan of the scorched youth to Saraiya police station is going on.

