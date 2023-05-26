Bihar: Future of children in darkness, set of 6.60 lakh books sent from Patna missing on the way, know full story

The future of children studying in government schools of Bihar is going dark. It is being told that the books of 6.60 lakh children sent from the capital Patna to 25 districts of the state have disappeared in the middle of the way. BSTBPC i.e. Bihar State Text Book Publication Corporation has so far sent 86 lakh 89 thousand 643 sets of books to all the districts, while according to the report sent from the districts to the department, 80 lakh 29 thousand 625 sets of books have been received. There is a difference of 5.16 percent in both the figures. Maximum 21.58 percent books are missing in Banka, while there is a report of getting 20 sets more books in Aurangabad. The special thing is that a difference of 82789 i.e. 12.62 percent has been found in Patna itself. On the other hand, books of 29575 children of Muzaffarpur have gone missing. Whereas, in 12 districts the figures of both are equal.

Only 62.80% books of the target were sent in two months

This year, the department decided to give books directly to the children of classes I to VIII in lieu of money and the responsibility was given to BSTBPC. By April 15, 70 percent of the demand was to be supplied. Demand for one crore 82 lakh 65 thousand 344 sets of books was sent from all the districts, in which one crore 27 lakh 86 thousand 437 sets of books were to be sent according to 70 percent. According to the report released on May 22, all the districts have got 37.20 percent less books than the target. In this, only 54.98 percent books could be found in Muzaffarpur. Demand was sent for eight lakh 27 thousand 48 children from the district, in which five lakh 78 thousand 950 books were to be received in the first phase. According to the department, only three lakh 18 thousand 301 sets of books have been received.

district wise missing books

Dandy-53258

Sitamarhi-82789

Patna-60290

Samastipur-64739

Begusarai-43503

Purnia-48303

Darbhanga-42403

East Champaran-62659

Kishanganj-22159

Jamui-17791

Rohtas-20311

West Champaran-25967

Muzaffarpur-29575

Gopalganj-11158

Khagaria-9082

Buxar-6001

Saran-13646

Katihar-10730

Vaishali-10613

Araria-9521

Bhagalpur-8338

Nalanda-4148

Siwan-2727

Nawada-325

Kaimur-12

Report: Dhananjay Pandey, Muzaffarpur

