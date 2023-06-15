Bihar: Gandak canal dam suddenly broke in Siwan, water entered many villages, crops of thousands of farmers destroyed

The dam of the Gandak canal suddenly broke on Thursday in Bihar’s Siwan. Due to the breaking of the dam, the water spread in many villages. Due to this, a view like a flood was seen. Due to the breaking of the dam, water also entered many houses. However, in view of the situation, the flood control department is carrying out soil filling and relief work to prevent soil erosion from the water’s edge. The people of the village told that due to the sudden flood, there has been a huge loss. The corn crop prepared in the field has also been affected.

The accident occurred due to increased pressure on the dam

The incident of sudden dam break is of Khawaspur village of Lakki Nabiganj block. People told that due to increase in water pressure on the dam of Gandak Canal, the dam broke and the flow of water started entering the village rapidly. After this, a flood-like scene started appearing in Khawaspur, a village adjacent to the dam. Due to sudden entry of water in the village, people are facing problems. At present, the local administration and flood control department are trying hard to control the water by reaching the spot.

Bihar: Bike rider entered the security cordon of CM Nitish Kumar during his morning walk, police arrested the accused

SDO reached the spot

After the incident, the SDO of Gandak department reached the spot. He took stock of the broken dam. However, there is a possibility that the dam has been cut by some anti-social elements. Due to water coming in the village, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people. It is being told that if the department does not fix it as soon as possible, then water can enter many other villages. There has been a crisis on the crops of thousands of farmers.

Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi lashed out at Lalan Singh, said- differences with Nitish Kumar, not differences, I still respect (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLGgkeFANvw)