Bihar: Ganga Ghats of Patna and Bhagalpur will be able to travel by river cruise, a vessel with a capacity of 300 tourists will be operational

Cruise Ship: The tourism department is busy preparing to promote river cruise tourism in the river Ganges in Bihar. For this, an MoU has been signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Department of Tourism. Under which two ships named Ro Pax Vessel with a capacity of 300-300 tourists will run in Patna and Bhagalpur. Both the vessels will be new centers of attraction in terms of cruise tourist facilities in the state. The MoU was signed by Nand Kishore, Managing Director of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation and KL Rajak, Director of Inland Waterways Authority of India, in the presence of Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Tourism, in a program held at the Directorate of Tourism Auditorium.

According to the MoU, tourist cruises, auspicious programs and social functions along with other meetings etc. can also be organized on this vessel (Ro Pax Vessel). The first and the second vessel will operate between Janardan Ghat, Digha, Patna to Kangan Ghat, Patna City in Patna via Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Bateshwar places in Bhagalpur and Vikramshila’s Dolphin Century.

A total of two vessels (Ro Pax Vessel) with a capacity of 300-300 tourists each will be operated in Patna and Bhagalpur. This vessel will take you on a tour of the Ganga Ghats of Patna and Bhagalpur at a speed of about 15 km per hour. Tourists will also be able to see many tourist places while taking a trip from this vessel. For example, tourists will be able to visit Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara via Kangan Ghat in Patna. On the other hand, in Bhagalpur, tourists will be able to visit the Dolphin Century while visiting the Ganga Ghats.

Ro-Pax Vessel to reach Patna and Bhagalpur within two weeks

Director of IWAI informed that Ro-Pax Vessels will reach Patna and Bhagalpur within two weeks of MoU. After this its operation can be started. The Managing Director of BSTDC said that the process of tender is going on for the operation of both the cruises. After completing all the formal procedures as soon as possible, the operation of the cruise will be started from the point of view of tourism.

45000 square feet plot made available for parking of the vessel

A total of 45,000 square feet of land has been made available by the Patna district administration for the parking of Row Pax Vessels between the empty land near Janardan Ghat, Digha, Patna (west of JP Setu) and the newly constructed Marine Drive Over Bridge Pillar No. 195 to 200 at Kangan Ghat, Patna City. Whereas, in Bhagalpur Namami Gange Ghat, a plot situated in the east direction of Sultanganj has been marked, whose area is 103.03 decimil i.e. 0.4132 hectare. Before the operation of the vessel, the work of construction of permanent ramp, jetty, ladder, ghat etc. near the ghat has been completed by the Tourism Corporation.