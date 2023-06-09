Bihar: Gateman was attacked with a knife when the railway gate was not opened in Darbhanga, the attacker was caught

Bihar: There was a lot of ruckus on the railway gumti in Darbhanga. In the summer, the angry young man seriously injured the gateman by stabbing him because the rail gate remained closed even after the train had passed. Gateman was admitted to DMCH in critical condition. The injured gate man is said to be Akhilesh Kumar of Muzaffarpur district. As soon as the news of this was received, GRP and RPF immediately reached the spot. GRP DSP Naveen Kumar also reached. Taking immediate action, the accused youth was arrested. The incident is of Thursday.

Gateman stabbed after argument

According to the information, Gumti remained closed for a long time even after a train passed at Pandasarai No. 19 Gumti, located south of Laheriyasarai railway station. On this, a young man riding a bike asked gateman Akhilesh Kumar to open the gumti. The gateman told about shunting of the second train and to remain closed till it is back. The bike rider got angry on this. He took out a knife and stabbed the gateman near his neck. After this he ran away from there. Even after being injured, the gateman took the photo of the bike’s number plate.

The injured gateman told..

The injured gateman Akhilesh, who is being treated in DMCH, says that Gumti was closed in the morning. During this time a young man came to him. Forcefully asked to open the gumti. On this he said that after shunting the train will open in a while. On hearing this, the young man started arguing. Simultaneously took out a knife and attacked him on the head and neck. Akhilesh says that despite being injured, he caught the young man who attacked him, but he ran away after pushing him. Meanwhile, he took the photo of the bike.

arrested accused

Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, GRP DSP Naveen Kumar reached from Samastipur divisional headquarters. After this they got involved in the investigation. After identifying the accused youth from the bike number, a joint team of RPF along with GRP Police Station President Ramji Upadhyay, under the leadership of DSP, raided. The accused, a resident of Dekuli of Bahadurpur police station area, was caught.

Said DSP..

In this regard, the DSP told that those who create obstruction in government work or do such acts will not be spared under any circumstances. At the same time, GRP Police Station President Upadhyay said that the process of registering an FIR is going on in this matter. It should be noted that due to non-existence of road over bridge, people have to face the problem of jam on the railway tracks in the city for hours. Due to the closure of the rail gate for a long time, the people stuck in the jam keep on whining in this scorching sun.