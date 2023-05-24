Bihar gave UPSC topper for the second time in 3 years, know how the threat of the state started appearing again in civil service

UPSC 2022 Result (UPSC Result) has been released. Once again, Bihar has raised its flag in the Civil Services Examination, which is considered to be the toughest in the country. 30 candidates from Bihar have been successful in the UPSC exam. Once again Bihar has given the topper and Ishita Kishore, originally from Patna, has become the topper (Upsc topper ishita kishor). The second topper also came from Bihar and Garima Malik of Buxar secured the second position. Bihar has once again started showing its mettle in the Civil Services Examination. In 2020, Shubham of Bihar got the first position in the country.

Bihar in its colors again

When it comes to Civil Services Examination, the name of Bihar remains on everyone’s lips. In fact, there was a time when a large number of candidates from Bihar used to pass the Civil Services Examination. In the middle its speed slowed down. On the other hand, in the last three years, when two toppers came from Bihar and a large number of candidates started passing, it is being said that Bihar has once again started showing its strength in the Civil Services Examination.

When Katihar resident Shubham became the topper

In the year 2020, Shubham, a resident of Katihar, Bihar, topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination. At the same time, when the result of the examination of the year 2021 came, the glory of Bihari students was shown. Ankita Agarwal, a resident of Bihariganj in Madhepura, became the second topper of UPSC. Shubhankar Pratyush of Motihari got 11th position and Anshu Priya of Munger got 16th position. Ashish of Hajipur got 23rd, Shruti Lakshmi of Bhagalpur got 25th and Utsav Anand of Madhubani got 26th position. Apart from this, 45 candidates passed the Civil Services Examination.

Bihar in top 10

The ninth position in the top ten of 2019 was achieved by Ravi Jain of Jamui. So in the top 10 of 2020, Praveen Kumar of Jamui district was at seventh place. This time Rahul Srivastava has been successful in making it to the top 10 in the result of 2022 at the 10th position.

