Bihar: Gene editing and genomics breeding will improve crops, action plan prepared for fourth agricultural road map

A two-day seminar was organized at Bihar Animal Science University on Monday to implement the fourth agricultural road map. The first day discussed the design of innovative seed systems for climate resilient varieties of millets, pulses and oilseeds to implement crop diversification and sustainable intensification. Outline of important works like improvement of crops through gene editing and genomics breeding was prepared. It was said to give priority to the programs that start before the monsoon.

Action plan prepared under the fourth agricultural road map

Under the fourth agricultural road map, an action plan was prepared for agricultural research and technical development for various components. It was presided over by Dr. Mangala Rai, Agriculture Advisor to the Government of Bihar. B. Rajender, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department; Dr. Rameshwar Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Bihar Animal Science University; Dr. PS Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Agricultural University, Pusa, Dr. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Director of Agriculture, ICRISAT. DDG Dr. Arvind Kumar was present.

Experts and delegates participated

Also, experts and representatives from International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad, Bihar Animal Science University, Patna, Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Agriculture Department and Soil Conservation Department participated. took.

