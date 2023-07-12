Bihar: Ghera dalo dera dalo program concluded, teachers of 5 divisions gheraoed legislators and councilors

Patna. Two-day gherao dalo dera dalo program on the call of the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association on the demand of giving state employee status and old pension benefits to the teachers appointed under Panchayati Raj and Municipal bodies without examination and inspection of schools by competent officials Done on. On the last day, the teachers of Bhagalpur, Kosi, Munger, Purnia and Darbhanga divisions gheraoed all the MLAs and MLCs of their respective areas at their residences and handed over demand letters in support of their demands and urged them to support the movement and work on the government. Urged to make pressure on your behalf.

Will take the status of state worker: Brajanandan Sharma

Brajanandan Sharma, president of the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, said that under any circumstances, the status of a state employee and the benefits of the old pension scheme will be taken. Ghera dalo dera dalo program prominently came from different districts of the five divisions including Mr. Nunumani Singh, Vice President of Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, Vice President Dhanshyam Yadav, Vice President Mahadev Mishra, General Secretary Nagendra Nath Sharma, Surya Narayan Yadav and Acting President Manoj Kumar The Speaker and the Principal Secretaries led the ghera dalo dera dalo program around the houses of different MLAs and MLCs.

Siege done in five divisions

In order to make the program successful, lakhs of teachers played their important role by being present at the residences of MLAs and MLCs of various assembly constituencies in Patna city from the five divisions under the leadership of Bihar State Teachers Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Strictness increased in Bihar schools: Today 75000 schools will be inspected, missing teachers will be suspended

Teachers’ democratic struggle will continue strongly

Markandeya Pathak, State President of TET STET Passed Employed Teachers Association, Gopgut, said that democratic opposition to the arbitrary decision of the government is the right of teachers and employees. The democratic struggle of teachers employed on the demand of unconditional state worker status will continue strongly.

