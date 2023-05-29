Bihar: Ghost reached the government office in Vaishali! Said- Sir, we are still alive... know the strange case

A strange case has come to light in Lalganj of Vaishali district of Bihar. An old man was declared dead by his own nephew. Since then the person has been going round the government offices taking the proof of his existence. It is being told that Ramnath Sharma, a resident of Agarpur Barbana Ward No. 12 of Lalganj, has appealed for justice by giving an application to the CO. The applicant told that his nephew has made his death certificate fake and declared him dead, while he is alive. The nephew has committed forgery with the intention of grabbing land and property.

The victim has said in the application given to the District Magistrate that he is alive and is a resident of this place. Presently retired from Railway Department and living in Kharagpur, West Bengal. He told that his real brother Shambhu Nath Sharma and his nephew Ajay Kumar Sharma and others hatched a conspiracy and got his death certificate made by declaring him dead in the death register with the connivance of the employee of Lalganj municipality with the intention of usurping the ancestral property. He told that he is alive and has presented all the certificates of his being alive, Aadhaar card, PAN card, proof of job in the railway department.

In the application given to Vaishali District Magistrate, he told that he is getting pension after retiring from Railway Department in 2013. Showing the passbook of the bank, he told that even today his pension comes and he is Ramnath Sharma only. CO Pankaj Kumar told that Ramnath Sharma is alive. Despite this, he has to present his certificate of being alive. The CO said that investigation is being done at all points. Action will be taken against the culprits.