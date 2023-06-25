Bihar: GNM arrested for giving fake appointment letter for reinstatement in railway, know the whole matter…

Rohtas. West Bengal police in collaboration with Suryapura police station arrested GNM Pinki Kumari, working in Primary Health Center (PHC) Suryapura from Balihar in police station area, in various cases including forgery. The arrested GNM has been taken to Bengal on transit remand from Bikramganj’s SDJM court by IO SI Shantanu Pal of the case.

Suryapura police station chief Priya Kumari said that Bengal police arrested Pinky Kumari, daughter of Basant Singh Yadav, a resident of Balihar, working as a GNM in primary health center Suryapura, under various sections of IPC, including cheating, at Ballygunge GRP station in Sealdah, West Bengal. Took it with you

In this regard, Police Under-Inspector Shantanu Pal of Bengal Police said that Ballygunge railway worker Narendra Kumar Sinha has told in the application given in the police station that 24-year-old Pinky Kumari had given fake appointment letters to many youths for reinstatement in the railways. These youths include Suresh Deepak age 37 years father Shyam Suresh Tamil Nadu, Bhupendra Sharma age 24 years father Vikas Sharma, district Kathua Jammu Kashmir, Parasnath 30 years Tamil Nadu, Kartikeya 29 years old, father Elumalai Chennai etc. These youths had come for appointment at DRM office Sealdah with appointment letters. When the appointment letter was verified, it was found different from the appointment panel.

On enquiry, the youth told that they came in contact with a girl through phone and it was the said girl who had given the appointment letter for reinstatement in the Railways. The verification of the said girl was done by Rail Police Ballygunge through CCTV footage. After this, the girl was identified as 24-year-old Pinky Kumari, a resident of Rohtas.

Police said that Rs 11 crore has been found in various bank accounts of the girl. West Bengal Police has frozen all his accounts. The girl has been taken to Bengal on transit remand through SDJM Bikramganj by the Bengal Police. At the same time, the investigator of the case, SI Shantanu Pal, who came from West Bengal, was told that the girl Pinky Kumari is very clever. Taking great care and secrecy, he has been arrested from his house along with the mobile phone used in the incident.

Accused Pinky has told the police during interrogation that she has so far given appointment letters to a total of 64 youths for jobs in the railways in a fake manner. On the other hand, according to the information received from PHC’s office sources, Pinky Kumari, working on the post of GNM, used to stay out of station on leave for a week-10 days several times, stating her personal work.