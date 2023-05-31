Bihar: Going to Nepal has become expensive, there has been a huge increase in entry fees for Indian vehicles

Patna. Traveling from India to Nepal via Bihar has become more expensive now. The government of Nepal has announced a huge increase in the entry fee for Indian vehicles. This increase has been made in the entry fee for two wheelers and four wheelers going from India. The entry fee for a two wheeler used to be Rs 150 (Nepali) earlier for entering Nepal for a day, now it has been increased to Rs 200. Earlier Rs 500 was charged for carrying a four wheeler. Now it has been increased to Rs 600 (Nepali).

There is no fee to come to India

The Government of Nepal has made this proposal to increase the fee in its budget, which has been implemented on all the borders related to Nepal. On the contrary, vehicles with Nepali numbers entering Indian territory do not have to pay any fee for entering Indian territory. Nepal’s Triveni Custom Chief Chandi Raj Gelal told the local media that the entry fee has been increased.

No fee will be charged for two to three hours

It is a matter of relief that if the people of the border area of ​​India go to the nearby areas of Nepal Division for two to three hours, then the facility will be given as before. They will not have to pay any kind of entry fee. However, due to this decision of the Government of Nepal, the people and businessmen going to work in Nepal division are facing problems everyday. Let us tell that for years, there is a relation of daughter-bread between Nepal and India. Marriages of sons and daughters of many families of border areas have taken place in Nepal. Now the travel of Indian people to Nepal will be heavy on their pockets.

How much fee has been increased on which vehicles

Two wheeler 150 — 200

Three wheeler 400 — 400

freighter 1700 — 1700