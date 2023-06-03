Bihar: Gold biscuits worth Rs 1.25 crore recovered from a car in Darbhanga, two smugglers arrested

Bihar Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (dri)’s Muzaffarpur regional unit has recovered two kg of Swiss gold from a car at Raje Toll Plaza in Darbhanga. Its market value has been estimated at around Rs 1.22 crore. The smuggled gold was being brought hidden in the cellar built in the car. Along with recovering gold, DRI has also arrested two smugglers. After questioning, both were sent to judicial custody. Both the smugglers are residents of Darbhanga. DRI has started searching for his accomplices.

Gold was being brought to Bangladesh

According to DRI sources, Swiss gold was smuggled to Bangladesh. Smugglers from Bangladesh gave gold to smugglers from Darbhanga near Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam. From there both the smugglers left for Darbhanga by car. DRI got information that the consignment of smuggling was being brought. After this, DRI officials laid a trap on Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga and Darbhanga-Purnia NH. During this, a suspicious car was seen at Raje Toll Plaza in Darbhanga. DRA officials stopped him and interrogated him. The smugglers tried to mislead the DRI officials. Gold biscuits were found from the basement of the car. Switzerland is written on it.

raid on secret information

It is being told that Bihar Revenue Intelligence Directorate got secret information about gold smuggling. After this, the checking operation was carried out. Let us tell you that even before this, a large consignment of gold being brought from Bangladesh through various highways has been seized. In this, the names of many local smugglers have also come to the fore. It is being told that many big fish are also likely to get trapped in the case this time.

