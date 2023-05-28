Bihar Gold Silver Rate: Fall in gold and silver prices in Bihar, demand increased by 20 percent

Patna. In the last 14 days, the price of gold (22 carat) in the jewelery market has decreased by Rs 1000 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of silver has fallen by Rs 2000 per kg during this period. Patna Jewelery Market is getting 22 carat gold per 10 grams for around Rs 55, 650, which was Rs 56, 650 on May 15. In this way, in the last 14 days, the price of gold has come down by Rs 1000 per ten grams. At the same time, silver has fallen from Rs 76 thousand per kg to now at Rs 74 thousand per kg.

Due to high prices, the demand has decreased, due to which the prices are decreasing.

Experts say that this is a good opportunity to buy gold and silver. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Patliputra Sarafa Sangh, said that due to weak global trend and high prices of gold and silver in the domestic bullion markets, the demand has decreased, due to which the prices are decreasing. He told that due to the rise in dollar and increase in US treasury bond yield, there is pressure on gold prices. Silver prices are falling due to decrease in industrial demand.

Demand increased by 20 percent

Since the announcement of exchange of Rs 2000 note, the business in the jewelery market has increased by almost 20 per cent. Due to this, there is a lot of excitement in the jewelery market, according to information, the sale of gold and silver jewelery has increased due to demonetisation of Rs 2000 notes. Especially unorganized jewelers are taking advantage of this. Many jewelers are charging a higher price from those who buy jewelry with a two thousand rupee note.

muzaffarpur bullion rate

24 carat gold Rs 62,600 per ten grams

22 carat gold Rs 57,600 per ten grams

18 carat gold Rs 52,200 per ten grams

Silver Rs 74000 per kg

patna bullion price

24 carat gold Rs 60,600 per ten grams

22 carat gold Rs 55,650 per ten grams

Silver Rs 74000 per kg