Bihar: Gold trader’s staff was going from Sheikhpura to Kolkata, police recovered Rs 95 lakh in bus checking

Police have recovered Rs 95 lakh kept in a bag during checking near Rampur Sinday village in a Bengal Tiger bus going from Sheikhpura in Bihar to Kolkata via Barbigha. These rupees recovered on Saturday evening are being told of the gold businessman of Barbigha. Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Teus village, was taking these rupees with him to Kolkata. During interrogation, he told that he is the staff of Barbigha’s gold merchant Messrs SS Jewellers.

Information given to the Income Tax Department to investigate the matter

On the information of recovery of such a huge amount of cash, Sharma of SP Kartikeya reached Barbigha police station in the night itself to investigate it. He told that prima facie this amount seems to have been earned from the black market. A person cannot carry more than two lakh rupees in cash. For larger business, various instruments of exchange have to be adopted by the bank. After this, the SP has informed the Income Tax Department to investigate the matter. However, the Income Tax Department team had not reached the Barbigha police station till Sunday evening.

Gold smuggling information was received

Police station chief Sunil Dutt said that information was received that gold is smuggled from Sheikhpura to Kolkata by Bengal Tiger bus. To investigate this information, the police force under the leadership of SI Naveen Kumar was sent for investigation. The police stopped the concerned bus near Pashu Haat located in Rampur Sinday village. In the investigation, a huge amount of money was recovered from a pan masala bag kept with a person. The police recovered that person and the money and brought it to the police station. Further action will be taken as per the instructions of the senior officers.

