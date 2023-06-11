Bihar: Gold worth 7 crores found from Duronto Express at Patna Junction, 12 kg gold was being carried tied around the waist

Major action has been taken by the DRI team at Patna Junction. Two people of the gold smuggling gang have been arrested by the team. It is being told that the team has detained two people sitting on seats 42 and 43 of B7 coach with gold biscuits from train number 12273 Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express going to Patna station. 12 kg 600 grams gold biscuit has been recovered from both of them. Both had hidden the gold biscuits in their waist belts. After this, the RPF team along with DRI arrested both the smugglers.

Gold was being brought from Bangladesh

The names of the arrested people are being told as Premal Radia and Anil Kumar. The market value of the gold recovered from him is being estimated at Rs 7 crore 72 lakh 61 thousand 125. According to the raiding team, it is pure gold. Its smuggling connection is from Bangladesh. Both the smugglers were going to Delhi with gold from Bangladesh. But the DRI team got information about this. Now the police has started investigation regarding the network wire of the gold trader and all these things.

Bihar: Death of a prisoner who was lodged in Bettiah Mandal Jail for five years, relatives made this serious allegation

Interrogation of both smugglers

It is being told that DRI got secret information about gold smuggling from Duronto Express. After this the team launched a search operation at Patna Junction. Both the arrested smugglers are being interrogated strictly. Their gang is being expected to be active in other states outside Bihar as well. Let us tell you that a few days ago, in Muzaffarpur also, the DRI team got a big success in the case of gold smuggling. Officials told that specific information can be given only after inquiry and investigation.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7nXIPgcuH4)