Bihar: Goods train derailed in Samastipur, know how a big accident was averted

Bihar News: A major train accident has been averted in Bihar’s Samastipur district. Here the engine of a goods train started running without a driver. After this the train derailed. The incident is of Karpurigram station of Samastipur-Muzaffarpur railway section of the district. Here on Monday, a goods train standing at the rack point at Karpurigram station suddenly derailed. Everyone is surprised by this incident that how the train engine can run without a driver.

Goods train moved forward while emptying cement

The personnel working at the rack point have told that cement was being evacuated from Karpurigram station. Meanwhile, the engine of the goods train started moving forward without the driver. At the same time, he also became disoriented. Four wheels of the engine came down from the track. After this, the personnel working here immediately informed the railway officials about this. After getting the information, the officers and personnel of Samastipur Railway Division reached and brought the engine back on track after a lot of effort.

video | Train accident averted in Bihar’s Samastipur where a goods train parked at the rack point got derailed. The incident happened at Karpurigram railway station between Samastipur and Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/ElkIJHpEc5

Chaos at the station

Actually, due to the railway officials and personnel, a big accident was averted here. The incident happened on Monday afternoon. There is no information about any casualty in this accident. The train was standing on the centering line. After this accident, there was chaos at the station. People are surprised that how the train moved ahead without the driver. Railway officials are refraining from speaking anything in this matter. Please tell that after this incident, the railway officials are engaged in the investigation as to how the engine went ahead without the driver. The matter will be revealed only after the investigation.

