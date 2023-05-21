Bihar government distributed loan of more than 150 crores in 150 days for employment, know how you can take advantage of it

Patna. The Bihar State Minorities Financial Corporation, which comes under the Minority Welfare Department, has created a record of loan disbursement in 2022-23. Under the Chief Minister’s Minority Employment Loan Scheme, the corporation has distributed loans worth Rs 152.43 crore to the maximum number of 6743 beneficiaries this year. This loan disbursement process was completed in just 150 days between October 2022 and March 2023. Meanwhile, the distribution was stopped for one month due to the elections. Earlier, after the launch of the scheme in 2012-13, a loan of Rs 84.52 crore could be given to maximum 3772 beneficiaries in 2021-22.

Most distributed amount in Purnia, Tirhut and Darbhanga divisions

Under the scheme, unemployed youths belonging to minority communities are provided loans up to a maximum of five lakh rupees for self-employment. Purnia division topped in loan distribution. Loans worth about Rs 45 crore were distributed among 2027 beneficiaries in the four districts of Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnia falling in this division. After this, 1166 beneficiaries in six districts of Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar and Vaishali of Tirhut division got about Rs 29 crore as loan. Along with this, loans worth more than Rs 18 crore were distributed among 660 beneficiaries in Darbhanga division. Beneficiaries were selected according to the minority population at the block level.

The selection committee constituted under the chairmanship of DDC recommended

According to the provision, the selection committee constituted under the chairmanship of DDC at the district level selects the beneficiaries for the Chief Minister’s Minority Employment Loan Scheme. Applications for this are taken in the concerned District Minorities Welfare Office. On the recommendation of the district level selection committee, the loan amount is provided at five percent simple annual interest after necessary investigation by the corporation. After the moratorium period of six months, the beneficiaries have to deposit the principal and interest in 20 equal quarterly installments.

Loan disbursement record in the last five years

Year-Number of beneficiaries-Amount disbursed

2022-23-6743-152.43 Crore

2021-22-3772-84.52 Crore

2020-21-2106-37.48 Crore

2019-20-2079-42.84 Crore

2018-19-1611-25.85 Crore

Top five disbursing districts

district-beneficiary-amount

Katihar-500-13.73 crore

Kishanganj-465-10.95 crore

Purnia-506-10.15 crore

Araria-556-9.88 crore

Darbhanga-255-7.65 crore