Bihar government officer’s forgery, posing as proxy for BPSC exam, now candidature may be over

Patna. The candidature of Rural Development Officer Sumit Kumar, who appeared in place of another in the Head Master’s examination conducted by BPSC, may end. Sumit Kumar, who was selected in the 66th BPSC examination, was appearing for the Head Master’s examination in place of another candidate, whose investigation is underway. The commission says that the police will give the report after the investigation. After that further action will be taken.

Police investigating the case

Here, the police is busy investigating the matter. Along with calling both the police and interrogating them, they will go to the BPSC and take all the evidence. After investigation, the police will give a complete report to the commission. Sumit belongs to Raghunathpur village of Supail district. He had given the Head Master’s PT exam conducted by BPSC in place of Ratnesh Kumar, a resident of Gaijama village of Madhepura.

A person from Supaul gave information to BPSC

A person from Supail had informed the BPSC about Sumit giving the exam in place of Ratnesh. After receiving the complaint, BPSC appointed Deputy Secretary Dr. A two-member committee consisting of Manage Kumar Jha and Kandan Kumar was formed. Sumit’s application form for 66th BPSC exam was scrutinized and found to be correct. Sumit had signed in 66th, the same sign done in the OMR sheet was found of Ratnesh. After which the commission called both. Ratnesh did not reach but Sumit Aayog came. Touchless iris and facial recognition were done during this. The photos were also matched. After that, BPSC branch officer Pradeep Kumar registered a case against Ratnesh and Sumit in the secretariat police station.

