Bihar government prepares manual, 40% seats reserved for pass students from Bihar’s institutes in JE restoration

40% seats will be reserved for pass out students from state institutes in the recruitment of junior engineers in Bihar government jobs. In the remaining 60% posts, youths educated from institutions outside Bihar and Bihar will get a chance. The State Government has prepared the Junior Engineer Recruitment Rules and it has been uploaded by the General Administration Department. Under this, reservation in all categories will be decided under this formula.

There is also a provision of 33% reservation for women.

In total 40% of the posts earmarked for Scheduled Castes, only the students of Bihar based institutions will get the opportunity. In this, there will also be a provision of 33% reservation for women. In the remaining 60% posts, students from institutions of the state and outside the state will get the opportunity. In this process, seats will be reserved for economically weaker sections, backward castes, EBCs, backward caste women and other reserved classes.

There will be appointment on 9029 posts in Gram Panchayat and Court

Along with this, recruitment will start on 9029 vacant posts of various cadres in Gram Panchayat, Kachari, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishads in the next fifteen days. The recruitment process will be completed in two months. The posts to be filled include 7017 posts of accountant cum IT assistant, 326 posts of executive assistant cum data entry operator and 1420 posts of village court secretary in village court. Along with this, 266 posts of Block Panchayat Raj Officer will also be appointed. All appointments will be made on contract. This information was given by Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department Mihir Kumar Singh in a press conference on Wednesday.

Instructions given to District Magistrates

The Additional Chief Secretary said that one accountant-cum-IT assistant will be appointed in every gram panchayat, one accountant-cum-IT assistant for every panchayat committee and two accountant-cum-IT assistants in every district council. 326 executive assistant cum data entry operators will be appointed from Beltran in Gram Panchayats. Retired Block Panchayati Raj officials will be appointed on contract in all 266 blocks after the permission of the General Administration Department. District Magistrates have been directed to fill vacant posts in 1420 village courts of the state. The Gram Panchayats whose existence has ceased to exist after joining the municipal area, the employment of the secretaries of the Gram Kachhari has also been deemed to have ended. Secretaries of such Gram Kachari will get weightage in the new appointment on the basis of work experience.

