Bihar government strict regarding training institutes running on paper, license will be canceled if standard is not followed

Patna. For the training of private security guards and supervisors, the state government is looking hard at the private training institutes which are run on paper. Now these institutions will be regularly inspected and if minimum resources and facilities are not available here, their license can be suspended as well as cancelled. Regarding this, the Home Department (Special Branch) has issued an order prescribing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Inspection will be done at least twice a year

The department’s special secretary K Suhita Anupam has said in her order that training institutes providing training facilities to private security guards and supervisors have been included in the private security agency. According to Bihar Private Security Agency Rules 2011, it is mandatory for training institutes to give details of training facilities available at their place at the time of obtaining license. Now a provision has been made that the controlling officer himself or through his subordinate officers will check it at least twice a year. The license will be reviewed if any laxity or irregularity is found in the activities of the training institute.

Standards fixed regarding class, outdoor and instructor

The department has set standards for training in private institutions regarding classroom, outdoor, safety equipment, trainers and residential and other facilities. Two class rooms of at least 300 square feet size are mandatory in each institute, in which there should be seating arrangement for maximum 30 trainees. There should be 10 thousand square feet of land for outdoor training. Metal detectors, different types of fire extinguishers and alarm equipment, necessary equipment for training of CCTV surveillance system, etc. are mandatory for training. A condition has been placed regarding the chief coach and assistant coach that they should be related to army, police or similar organizations. Apart from this, standards have also been set regarding residential and other facilities.

There is going to be a big change in traffic on this route of Patna, know before leaving home, otherwise there will be trouble(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IZ-1bGRPwc)