Bihar government transferred 8 IAS officers, see list here

The Bihar government has transferred many IAS officers on Sunday. IAS officers handling many important departments from the health department of the state to the finance department have been transferred. Many of these officers have also been given additional charge. A notification in this regard has been issued by the General Administration Department.

Transfer of these officers

Health Department Secretary K Senthil Kumar has been sent to the Home Department.

Secretary, Tourism Department, Abhay Kumar Singh has been given the additional charge of MD, Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited.

Prabhakar, MD, North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Bihar State Planning Councilor.

Inspector General of Prisons and Reforms Kapil Ashok has been given additional responsibility of Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited.

Mithilesh Mishra, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, has been transferred to the post of Director Mid Day Meal.

Director Panchayati Raj Department Anand Sharma has been given the additional responsibility of Additional Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department.

Aditya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Rural Development Department, has been transferred to the post of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited. He will also look after the work of MD of Bihar State Transmission Company.

Director Handloom and Silk Vikek Ranjan Maitreya has been given the additional responsibility of Joint Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department.

IAS officers transferred in Bihar