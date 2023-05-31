Bihar government’s new initiative: Bihar Board will prepare for JEE and NEET for free, know how the selection will be done

Bihar School Examination Committee will give coaching to successful students in matriculation 2023 from Bihar Board. Its preparation is going on. Soon toppers will be prepared for engineering and medical entrance exams. Its planning is being prepared. Board President Anand Kishore said that topper students need guidance and guidance. Preparation for JEE Main, Advanced and NEET UG will be done free of cost to all these students. For this, the process of application will be issued in three to four days.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given instructions

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had instructed the board to guide the topper students and prepare them for various entrance examinations. In this sequence, the board is busy in its preparation. Classes will be started after 15th July. Students will be taught here for free. Accommodation and food arrangements will also be made free of cost. Dress will also be given. Along with this, books and study material will also be given to the students free of cost. Students will be selected on the basis of merit.

150 seats will be decided

About 150 seats will be decided for boys and girls together. Arrangements for girls’ stay and studies will be made in Bankipur Girls’ High School and boys’ stay and studies will be done in Patna Collegiate. Selected students will get admission here and their preparation will be done according to stream choice. It is proposed to inaugurate this scheme from the Chief Minister.

Study room will be made separately, teachers teaching JEE and NEET will take classes

Arrangement of lab and library will be made in both the schools. Separate study room will be prepared. The color of this campaign of the board will be seen in 2025. These children will be prepared for JEE Main and NEET by expert teachers. There will be a selection of teachers. Teachers who prepare for NEET and JEE Main will be hired. For this a fixed amount will be given to these teachers.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bihar after June 15, BJP’s public meeting will be held in Patna on June 6

Selection will be like this

Chairman of the committee, Anand Kishore said that any matriculation pass students can apply. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of application. Merit will be made on pass percentage. Students will be selected according to the seats. Anand Kishore said that the economic condition of many meritorious students of Bihar is not better. Because of this he is not able to make his dream come true. Through this campaign, meritorious students can make their dreams come true. Here students will not have to pay any kind of amount. Good teachers will teach here. These students have to pay more amount in private coaching. This will give relief to these students.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6CX_0uOqwQ)