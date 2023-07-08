Bihar: Grand preparation of Malmas fair in Rajgir, devotees from country and abroad will be involved, know special recognition

Bihar News: Malmas fair is going to be held in Rajgir, Bihar. Pilgrims from all over the country and the world will participate in this. Devotees and tourists will be given many facilities here. They will be given the facility of free Wi-Fi for the first time. Apart from this, many facilities are going to be available. Malmas fair is going to be held on 18th July. Bathing in Brahmakund and Saptadharas has special importance in this. Along with the country, devotees from abroad also come and worship here along with bathing. Many devotees bathe and worship in all the kunds here with complete rituals.

Recognition of residence of 33 crore deities



Groups of sages and saints take bath in this fair. People believe that King Basu, the son of Lord Brahma, performed a great yagya at this holy place. In this he had invited 33 crore deities. But, due to mistake, he forgot to invite Kag Maharaj. Because of this he could not participate in the Yagya. After this, crows do not come during this fair. Rajgir becomes Baikunth Dham in Malmas. During this, 33 crore deities reside in Rajgir.

Devotees join from country and abroad

During this, taking bath here and offering prayers is considered sacred. Apart from Bihar, people from other states also come here. People from abroad also come here. In this, along with Hindus, Jains and Buddhists also participate. Devotees who come to the Malmas fair fill the holy water of different kunds in bottles and take them with them. Aatri Prasad is also offered in the temple. This Prasad includes Batasha, Mishridana and Chuda etc.

