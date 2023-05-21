Bihar: handcuffed-police sitting next to it, such agriculture departmental dealer Krishna came to give exam, know the reason

In Bihar’s Saharsa, a strange sight was seen in the Agriculture Departmental Dealer Examination. Here, a handcuffed man came to appear in a competitive examination. By the way, in any examination, the criminals lodged in the jail have the right to take the examination under the supervision of the police. For this, arrangements have been made by the Mandal Jail. But often such prisoners do not have handcuffs. But on Saturday, an undertrial prisoner was brought to E Krishi Bhawan, Kahra Block, to appear in the Agriculture Diploma Examination organized by the Agriculture Department. With handcuffs in his hand and a jail constable sitting beside him, he administered the test, which is unique in itself.

Krishna Kumar prepared for this exam even while in jail. When it was his turn to take the exam, he sought permission from the court. After getting permission, they reached the examination hall. The examination of Diploma in Agriculture Extension Service for Input Dealer was being conducted by the Department of Agriculture. The main objective of the examination was to open the shop of fertilizer seeds dealer. Under the Diploma course, the exam has to be passed. Undertrial named Krishna Kumar is lodged in Mandal Jail since last April 5 in connection with a case of assault.

Regarding this matter, Deputy Project Director Atma Rajesh Kumar told that the person who wants to open a shop of fertilizer seeds. For that, Diploma in Agriculture Extension Service for Input Dealers has to pass the exam. For the same this exam was organized. In this, the examination was completed under the supervision of Dr. Shabbir Patel who came from Hyderabad. A total of 80 candidates appeared in this examination. An undertrial prisoner also appeared in this examination center to appear for the examination. His TP number was 1328. He was a candidate of self finance.

