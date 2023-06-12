Bihar hawala case: Terrorist connection being investigated, SP will interrogate branch managers of banks

From Brahmasthan village of Bhagwanpur Haat, Siwan hawala business After the arrest of three businessmen associated with the terrorist organization, now the terrorist connection is also being investigated in this case. Here, the police raided several places in Gopalganj and Siwan district to arrest mastermind Rajkumar Sharma and Vishwajeet and three other businessmen, but did not get success.

People used to get money in their account without their knowledge

It is being told that about six months ago, Sanjay Sah of Brahmasthan village, who lives in Hisar, Haryana, had complained to the police there that money had been sent to his account without his knowledge. During its investigation, the Hisar police had also reached Brahmasthan village. During this, Biggu Dubey of the village had also complained that money was withdrawn from the accounts of his two daughters as well. Hisar police reached again and interrogated both of them. After two or two cases came to the fore, the local police also became alert and started keeping an eye, meanwhile the police also got success.

Rupees were sent to many countries including Pakistan

In the recent days, the NIA team has also knocked continuously in the district. Now it is also being linked to this matter. SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha told that Pakistan Money has been sent to many countries including. This money is also suspected to be sent for terrorist activities. Investigation is going on on this angle as well.

Rupees were converted into dollars and sent abroad

In the hawala gang bust case, investigation has been started by registering the first FIR in Siwan district’s cyber police station. Preliminary investigation has revealed that bank accounts were opened in the name of the people of Brahmasthan village under Bhagwanpur Haat police station of Siwan by luring them with commission. Then money was sent to this bank account and converted into US dollars and sent abroad.

SP will interrogate branch managers of banks

Bihar Police’s ADG Headquarters Jitendra Singh Gangwar told that in the case, Siwan SP has been instructed to conduct a detailed investigation of each bank account related to the case. The matter has also been informed to other police agencies and help is being sought from them.

Statement will be recorded under section 144

Siwan SP will hold a meeting with the branch managers of the concerned banks to get to the bottom of the matter. It will be ascertained that in which account how much amount came from where and where was it sent? The villagers whose bank accounts have been transacted will also be questioned. His statement will also be recorded in the court under section 144.

Ongoing investigation on various dimensions including terrorist connection: ADG

When asked about the terrorist connection of the case, the ADG said that no such information has been received so far. The police team is probing it from various angles. The purpose of money transaction will also be investigated. Action will be taken in Arms Act in case of arms recovered from criminals